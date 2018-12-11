 
PSL News 11.12.2018 03:29 pm

AmaZulu not sure if they’ll get their six points from Fifa

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lunga Sokhela, general manager of AmaZulu (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Lunga Sokhela, general manager of AmaZulu (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

AmaZulu are still waiting to hear from Fifa if whether or not they will get back the six points that was docked from them by the Premier Soccer League.

Usuthu were docked the points after they ignored a ruling from Fifa to pay money to former player Phinheas Nambandi, who was released in 2014 while he still had a contract with the club.

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela says they made all the payments to correct their mistake and they are waiting to hear from Safa and Fifa.

“Safa (on our behalf) have responded to that. So, we’re just waiting and hoping this issue will have some finality before the end of the year. We don’t know whether we’re getting the six points back or not, but it’s all in Fifa’s hands,” Sokhela was quoted by DailySun.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Ex-Chiefs trialist training with AmaZulu 22.11.2018
AmaZulu hopes for six points boost 21.11.2018
AmaZulu coach Johnson wishes Pirates well in TKO 6.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.