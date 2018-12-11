AmaZulu not sure if they’ll get their six points from Fifa

Usuthu were docked the points after they ignored a ruling from Fifa to pay money to former player Phinheas Nambandi, who was released in 2014 while he still had a contract with the club.

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela says they made all the payments to correct their mistake and they are waiting to hear from Safa and Fifa.

“Safa (on our behalf) have responded to that. So, we’re just waiting and hoping this issue will have some finality before the end of the year. We don’t know whether we’re getting the six points back or not, but it’s all in Fifa’s hands,” Sokhela was quoted by DailySun.

