Chiefs to play Caf Confed Cup match in Durban

Chiefs will play the Analamanga side on Saturday night after they play SuperSport United in a league match on Wednesday night at Mbombela Stadium.

The Soweto giants started their Caf Confederation Cup campaign on a positive note when they beat Zimamoto 5-2 on aggregate.

They beat them 4-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, before suffering a shock 2-1 loss away to the Zanzibar outfit in the second leg, but they had done enough in their home game to book a spot in the next around.

CAF Confederation Cup: First Round, First Leg Kaizer Chiefs vs. Elgeco Plus

Saturday 15 December 2018

Moses Mabhida Stadium

20h15 (SAST) Look out for our activations in Durban. Tickets are on sale at Computicket.#CAFCC #HailTheChief #KCAfrica4Life #KCOneAfrica pic.twitter.com/mCWHXQBEy6 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) 11 December 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.