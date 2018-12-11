Leopards coach gives players Christmas ultimatum

Lidoda Duvha, who are currently at the bottom of the league table, will face Maritzburg United away and host AmaZulu in their last two games of 2018.

“Obviously it’s a big concern because nobody likes being bottom of the league. You look at the top six teams above us, there is only three points separating us so these next two games are very important for us. It means we have a good Christmas or we have to rearrange our training schedule,” Kerr told Limsportzone.

“I said to the players if you want to go and spend time with your family on Christmas day then get me a minimum of four points. One away from home will be good, three will be better but definitely when we play AmaZulu at home we must win,” he added.

Kerr admits it won’t be easy to take over the team which is fighting for relegation in the first half of the season, but is confident his players can help the team out of the current position.

