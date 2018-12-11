 
Chiefs players energised by Middendorp’s arrival

Ernst Middendorp (head coach) during the Kaizer Chiefs media open day at Naturena on December 10, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs senior players Bernard Parker and George Maluleka believe that new coach Ernst Middendorp can help the club back to its former glory days.

Middendorp was appointed as new Amakhosi coach on Friday , following the axing of Giovanni Solinas on the same day.

Parker believes Middendorp’s previous achievements can help lead the team move in the right direction.

“The coach has been here before, he won two or three cups here, the coach has done well with other teams in the PSL and he has coached at the highest level in the Bundesliga – one of the big leagues in world football,” said Parker.

Maluleka is hoping that Middendorp’s appointment will spark some energy in the team ahead of Wednesday’s clash against SuperSport United.

“The spark of energy that we’ve had has been amazing. I’m confident about this match on Wednesday and I’m looking forward to it,” commented Maluleka.

