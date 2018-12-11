Ex-Chiefs target confirms Leopards exit

Kavazovic, who is linked with the vacant Free State Stars coaching job, says the club’s general secretary Timothy Lilumbi’s comments forced him to leave the club.

Lilumbi is said to have told Goal last week that Kavazovic can leave the club if he feels like it.

“Who is Timothy Limumbi? I was there for a month and never met the person. Did he lead the club back to glory in the past 20 years? Because of these Lilumbis, who can put so much stupidity in one sentence, I left. I built a reputation for too long to let anyone serve lies and presents me as a cheat,” Kavazovic was quoted as saying by Kahawatunga.

