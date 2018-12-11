 
PSL News 11.12.2018 10:46 am

Ex-Chiefs target confirms Leopards exit

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Township Rollers head coach Nikola Kavazovic (BackpagePix)

Former Township Rollers head coach Nikola Kavazovic (BackpagePix)

Serbian coach Nikola Kavazovic has confirmed his departure from Kenyan club AFC Leopards.

Kavazovic, who is linked with the vacant Free State Stars coaching job, says the club’s general secretary Timothy Lilumbi’s comments forced him to leave the club.

Lilumbi is said to have told Goal last week that Kavazovic can leave the club if he feels like it.

“Who is Timothy Limumbi? I was there for a month and never met the person. Did he lead the club back to glory in the past 20 years? Because of these Lilumbis, who can put so much stupidity in one sentence, I left. I built a reputation for too long to let anyone serve lies and presents me as a cheat,” Kavazovic was quoted as saying by Kahawatunga.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Ex-Chiefs striker set to join Kenyan club 22.11.2018
Stars monitoring Solinas’ situation at Chiefs 19.11.2018
SuperSport bounce back with win over Free State Stars 11.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.