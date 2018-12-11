Pitso wary of Baroka ahead of long trek

Mamelodi Sundowns might fly out of the country tonight, immediately after their Absa Premiership clash with Baroka FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium, as they need to prepare for this weekend’s Caf Champions League group stage qualifier against Libyan side Al-Ahly Benghazi.

Downs coach Pitso Mosimane suspects that Benghazi will host the first-leg in Cairo, as they played Mauritanian outfit Nouadhibou there as well in the preliminary round in the light of Libya’s civil war.

Mosimane said their clash with the newly-crowned Telkom Knockout champions Baroka made transport arrangements difficult.

“We have a thorn in the flesh, which is the Baroka game and you ask yourself when we are going to travel? If we manage to find a flight we can fly out the same night.

“We can travel the whole night but at least we will be in Cairo the next day,” said Mosimane.

“Those people were in Cairo and they were in Tunis before, so don’t look at the what is happening in Libya as a country. They are in one place, they are training and they are focused, although they are away from home but it is like they are in camp all the time.”

Mosimane wants to win all three points against Bakgaga before his side heads up north, but is wary of the threat Baroka poses as they beat them 2-0 in the TKO quarterfinals.

“Wedson Nyirenda has done very well, they beat us before and we have to give them respect.

“It was the first time we lost to them but we will see… we need the three points,” said Mosimane, who remained upbeat about their clash with Benghazi.

“They are not going to have a midweek game against Baroka, they are relaxed and waiting for us so we have to do what we have to do and get a decent result away,” Mosimane.

