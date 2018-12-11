Chiefs rocked by injuries ahead of SuperSport clash

Ramahlwe Mphahlele was stretchered off in the match against Golden Arrows at KwaMashu’s Princess Magogo Stadium on December 1 while Mulomowandau Mathoho was also taken off in the Caf Confederation Cup second-leg match against Zimamoto on December 4.

“Rama has since undergone surgery on his knee,” reported team physiotherapist, David Milner, “the doctor was very happy with the procedure. He will start rehabilitation as soon as possible and should be out for six to eight weeks.”

“Tower tore two ligaments in his ankle”, reported Milner, “he had surgery on Friday and will be out for about three months.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Moon returned from Zanzibar with a small fracture under the eye socket and will accordingly be under constant evaluation to ascertain his readiness to play.

