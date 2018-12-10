Middendorp promises to deliver at Chiefs

Middendorp returned for his second tenure as Chiefs coach when he was announced as coach Giovanni Solinas’ replacement on Friday.

‘‘Coming into the country like it happened in 2005/2006 and not really knowing the environment and not really knowing the players‚ and taking over a team of this size and this brand‚ of course you discover everyday something new‚” he said.

‘‘I believe with the movement in the last few years of more than a decade‚ I have this background information (now) and I don’t have to look around and try to find out.

“In addition, you have a certain selection of players‚ a certain squad and I think probably they haven’t really shown their abilities and they haven’t really shown their potential.”

The German mentor, who is known for his temper which saw him clash with some of his players in the past, added that he has a better understanding of the players in the Chiefs squad and hopes to help them reach their full potential.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.