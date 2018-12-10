Nyirenda not surprised by TKO victory over Pirates

Bakgaga beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 on penalties to win the league cup on Saturday evening.

“I am a man of honours, wherever I go I try and create a difference for the good of the people I work for, it did not come as a surprise (to win the Telkom Knockout) because I told those that have been with me that we are winning the Telkom Knockout and in the league we are going to move from the position we are in because we need to grow in football. We have been preaching about winning this cup and thank God it has come to pass,” said Nyirenda.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Chipolopolo striker has urged his players to shift their focus to their next league game against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night.

