 
PSL News 10.12.2018 03:25 pm

Leopards’ Nange wins PSL Goal of the Month award

Phakaaathi Reporter
Phathutshedzo Nange of Black Leopards celebrates with teammates during the Absa Premiership Promotion Playoffs match between Black Leopards and Platinum Stars at Thohoyandou Stadium. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

The midfielder’s stunning half-volley strike in early October got him selected from a shortlist of ten brilliant contenders.

As the first Leopards player to win the Goal of the Month award, 26-year old Phathutshedzo Nange scored a goal worthy of winning any game as Lidoda Duvha triumphed 1-0 over Limpopo province neighbours Baroka FC.

The goal, which came after an aerial scramble in the 18-yard area towards the end of the match, is now a contender for the Goal of the Season award.

Nange’s goal was selected from a shortlist of ten brilliant contenders scored in September/October from fan voters, who picked their favourite on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) website.

Other contenders included Orlando Pirates’ Vincent Pule’s excellent finish against Baroka FC, Jabulani Maluleke’s stunningly executed free-kick when Polokwane City shocked Bidvest Wits, and Ayanda Patosi in his side Cape Town City’s draw at Orlando Pirates, just to name a few.

 

