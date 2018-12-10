Chiefs didn’t make a mistake with Solinas – Bobby

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has rebutted the notion that they made a mistake by appointing Giovanni Solinas who was fired last Friday – barely five months after he was hired.

Solinas failed to spark Amakhosi and the team was not shaping up under his guidance.

“We had a three-year contract with him. Along the way we could see that there were challenges and the results were showing that. We had a meeting and had to face the facts. We had to beef up the technical team.

“It was not an emotional decision. While looking at the challenges we had to find solutions and not quick fixes. Fortunately Ernst was available although he was contracted elsewhere.

“I cannot say we made a mistake. He ticked all the boxes when we interviewed him. Unfortunately in football we can sit and agree on things but the key thing is results. The players were unresponsive to his methods,” said Motaung.

