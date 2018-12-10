 
PSL News 10.12.2018 01:30 pm

Mahlangu set for Bafana return?

Phakaaathi Reporter
May Mahlangu (Photo by Luke Walker/Gallo Images)

South African football association president Danny Jordaan has hinted that midfielder May Mahlangu could get a Bafana Bafana recall.

Mahlangu, who has been a regular in Bulgarian team Ludogorets Razgrad since joining the side in 2018 from FC Dinamo București, has not played for Bafana Bafana in a year.

“He is our player and we never banned him from the national team. If he is doing well, he’ll get his chance,” Jordaan was quoted as saying by IOL.

“Every player who has a South African ID has the right to play for his national team as long as he is performing.”

Bafana will next face Libya in the last Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in March next year.

