NFD wrap: Rich Boys halt Maccabi’s winning run

Mokete Tsotetsi’s side had been on a four games winning streak before Sandile Mthethwa’s 10th minute goal ensured the Natal Rich Boys take home the full points.

It was however not a lack of trying from Maccabi but it was not to be their day. Maccabi however remain fifth on the standings with 18 points after 13 games and will hope for a better result when they meet Mbombela United on Saturday.

The win took Richards Bay to the top eight with the same number of points as Maccabi and will look to build on it when they visit University of Pretoria in their next match.

Other results

Royal Eagles 2 (D. Brown; D. Solomons) Jomo Cosmos 0

Ezenkosi were downed by Royal Eagles who are starting to gel under their new Serbian coach. Diego Brown and Dillan Solomons were the heroes of the day for Eagles with their goals taking the team to fifth on the standings.

Cape Umoya 0 Uthongathi 0

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Dominic Isaacs will be happy with a point in his first match as coach as he managed to guide Cape Umoya United to a goalless draw against fellow strugglers Uthongathi. The Spirited Ones however remain bottom of the standings with 10 points, two behind Ubuntu Cape Town above them.

Real Kings 1 (S. Mbatha) Mbombela United 3 (M. Zimu; P. Sekome; S. Dubula)

Siyabonga Mbatha scored for the Magic Boys but his goal was not enough to stop a spirited Tingwenyama side. Muziwokuthula Zimu scored his fifth goal of the season and Phethelo Sekome and Siyabonga Dubula also put their names on the score sheet to give Tingwenyama a resounding 3-1 win.

Tshakhuma 2 (O. Ononogbu; V. Ntanga) TS Sporting 1 (D. Chauke)

Onyadike Ononogbu and Vuyani Ntanga scored the goals for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila who were getting desperate for a win after suffering two damaging defeats to Ubuntu and Maccabi in their last two league matches. The win took Sello Chokoe’s team to third place with 22 points, five behind leaders Stellenbosch FC.

Witbank Spurs 0 Ubuntu CT 1 (C. Fredericks)

Ubuntu’s revival continued as they registered their second win of the season. Vladislav Heric’s influence on the team is beginning to show, Clinton Fredericks scored the goal.

TS Galaxy 1 (M. Phungwayo) Stellenbosch 1 (J. Moroole)

The Rockets will feel they might have done better at home and had Stellenbosch on the back foot in some instances but could not finish them off. Stellies did also have their chances but will be happy with the point away.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.