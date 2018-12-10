Manyama unhappy with Chiefs start

Manyama joined Amakhosi at the start of the season, however the former Cape Town City captain has struggled to rekindle the form which made him a regular in the national team.

“Looking at the way I started at Chiefs, it is not how I expected to start, but that is life and we can’t predict it,” Manyama told Isolezwe.

The 28-year-old who has played six matches and scored once since joining Chiefs added that he grew up supporting Chiefs as a young boy and he jumped at the opportunity to playing for the Soweto giants.

Manyama says the troubled Chiefs side needs to get back to winning ways when they face SuperSport United on Wednesday night.

“SuperSport are not a club that you can easily beat or penetrate. We have to play and work hard because we have lost vital points in our past few games.”

