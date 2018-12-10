Veteran midfielder Maluleke set to make Turkish move – report

Maluleke has reportedly attracted interest from Turkish club Goztepe SK.

According to SundayWorld Goztepe SK have been in contact with Maluleke’s agent about a possible transfer to Turkey.

Goztepe SK are currently sitting in 11th position on the log table.

When quizzed about it by the Sunday newspaper, the former SuperSport United playmaker was reluctant to speak about it.

“Look, for now there is nothing I can say. I’ll be in contact with you soon,” Maluleke told SundayWorld. “I don’t want to say anything at the moment.”

