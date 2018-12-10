Khuzwayo in no hurry to make Pirates debut

Khuzwayo is yet to make his debut for the Buccaneers after making a full recovery, having from joined Pirates from Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season.

“Coetzee, Grobler stayed almost 12 months with an ankle injury. So as much as I wanna get to the field and enjoy like other kids, I still need to look at the longer goal. Or I could easily end my career (sic),” tweeted Khuzwayo.

Former Chiefs goalkeeper coach Rainer Dinkelacker also advised the shot stopper not to rush the process, as he might end up hurting himself.

“Bayern Munich rushed Manual Neuer back on the field after the foot injury and that almost didn’t make it to the World Cup, please be careful Brilliant. Don’t rush it. Go back to the field when you’re 100%,” said Dinkelacker.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.