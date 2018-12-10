Tough draw but Banyana coach is upbeat

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis remains positive about South Africa’s chances at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in France next year, despite the tough draw they were handed over the weekend.

South Africa will play in Group B, against the world’s second- ranked team and reigning Olympic champions Germany, rising European force Spain and Asian giants China, who are all placed in the top 15 of the Fifa world rankings.

South Africa will play Spain in Le Havre on June 8, China in Paris on June 13 and Germany in Montpellier on June 17.

In a 24-team competition, the top two teams in each of the six groups, along with the four best third-placed finishers will advance to the knockout stages.

READ: SA government keen on hosting 2019 Afcon

Banyana are comfortably the lowest ranked team in the group, at 48th in the world, but can take encouragement from their progress over that last few years, and especially their performance at the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where they beat Nigeria in their opening match, and after securing a first ever World Cup spot with a semifinal win over Mali, only lost to Nigeria on penalties in the final following a goalless draw.

“It is a tough draw,” said Ellis, after attending the ceremony in France.

“But if you look at all the groups, they are tough as well. It is what it is, we have got to prepare and plan really well, and triple our efforts from this year to prepare for the World Cup.

“When we drew Nigeria at the Afcon, people were saying, ‘can we get a point?’ and we beat Nigeria in our first game and narrowly lost on penalties in the final when it could have gone either way.

“We played China at Rio 2016 and did well, though we lost 2-0 eventually. We haven’t played the other two teams in the group but we will get as much information as we can and prepare and plan well. We will have to be in superb physical condition but I think the players are excited and will be up for it.”

Banyana already have three friendlies lined up against some of the world’s best teams next year, to help fine-tune them for the World Cup.

Ellis’ charges will play current European champions the Netherlands, Sweden, and the reigning world champions and current No 1-ranked side the USA. – AFP

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.