I’m still learning PSL football – Nyirenda

Nyirenda’s side beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in extra time of the Telkom Knockout final.

The former Zambian international believes he still needs to learn a lot about coaching in the Absa Premiership and is delighted to have helped the Limpopo side win a trophy.

Nyirenda says they knew how Pirates would approach the game and planned for each move the Soweto giants would initiate.

“It is only five months for me in the PSL. I’m still learning PSL football and already we have bagged one cup. It is so pleasing. I want to thank my wife who has been supportive.

“This lifts a lot of burden that I had throughout this year including losing my mom.”

