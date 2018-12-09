 
Telkom Knockout News 9.12.2018 11:49 am

I’m still learning PSL football – Nyirenda

Phakaaathi Reporter
Witson Nyirenda coach of Baroka FC (Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix)

Witson Nyirenda coach of Baroka FC (Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix)

Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda is grateful to have led the club to their first trophy five months after joining the Limpopo club.

Nyirenda’s side beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in extra time of the Telkom Knockout final.

The former Zambian international believes he still needs to learn a lot about coaching in the Absa Premiership and is delighted to have helped the Limpopo side win a trophy.

Nyirenda says they knew how Pirates would approach the game and planned for each move the Soweto giants would initiate.

“It is only five months for me in the PSL. I’m still learning PSL football and already we have bagged one cup. It is so pleasing. I want to thank my wife who has been supportive.

“This lifts a lot of burden that I had throughout this year including losing my mom.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Nyirenda not surprised by TKO victory over Pirates 10.12.2018
Blow by blow: Pirates vs Baroka FC 8.12.2018
Fish backs Pirates to win TKO final 7.12.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.