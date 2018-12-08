Why Chiefs hired Middendorp

Chiefs brought back Ernst Middendorp to replace Giovanni Solinas as Amakhosi coach on Friday, with club legend Arthur Zwane set to seat on the bench as his assistant for three games.

Motaung hopes the German coach who led Chiefs between 2005 and 2007 can bring stability to the club.

“We were looking for a coach who is experienced and who has an understanding of the club’s footballing culture,” Motaung said.

“That’s certainly the case with Middendorp, who won trophies during his previous stint in charge of Kaizer Chiefs.

“Middendorp also understands South African football well, having a vast knowledge and experience of our local football. We are looking forward to working together.”

