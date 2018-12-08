Don’t underestimate eSwatini – Senong

These were the words of Amajita coach, Thabo Senong who warned that the national juniors cannot afford to walk into their final group match against the Swazis thinking that it is going to be a walk in the park.

Amajita need only win or draw in Saturday’s encounter to progress into the final four of the Southern regional junior football tournaments.

“We had a good training session leading up to our Saturday’s game,” Senong said. “I am also happy to report that we do not have any injuries to worry about building up to this crucial clash.

“In our session, we worked on a few tactical variations because eSwatini is a completely different side as compared to Mauritius (whom they beat 5-0 in their opening group match).”

Senong added: “We are not going to be complacent based on how they performed against Mauritius. They played really well in that match but made a few errors which proved costly.”

Senong also mentioned that he had a proper sit-down with his players where they went through a video analysing session to identify eSwatini’s strengths and weaknesses.

Senong said the session helped his players to understand what they would be up against in this crucial tie.

“Our approach has always been to take things one game at a time building up to this tournament,” Senong said.

“This approach helps our players to focus on minimising errors in every match they play in, while also pushing for a winning result as well.

“This also helps them to settle in every match they get to play, while enjoying themselves as well.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.