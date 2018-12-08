 
PSL News 8.12.2018 07:30 am

Twitter reacts to Solinas’ Chiefs exit

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs fans (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs fans (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs supporters received an early Christmas present when the club announced they had parted ways with coach Giovanni Solinas.

Amakhosi announced they have terminated the Italian mentor’s two-year contract effectively ending his reign as Chiefs coach.

Assistant coach Patrick Mabedi was also released by the club, the former Malawian international joined the club during coach Steve Komphela’s tenure at Naturena.

Chiefs have since hired coach Ernst Middendorp as Solinas’ replacement. Middendorp returns for his second stint at Chiefs.

Some fans felt Solinas wasn’t the right coach to lead a club as big as Chiefs.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Why Chiefs hired Middendorp 8.12.2018
Kaizer Chiefs appoint Ernst Middendorp as new coach 7.12.2018
Chiefs have lost their identity – Madida 7.12.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.