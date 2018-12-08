Twitter reacts to Solinas’ Chiefs exit

Amakhosi announced they have terminated the Italian mentor’s two-year contract effectively ending his reign as Chiefs coach.

Assistant coach Patrick Mabedi was also released by the club, the former Malawian international joined the club during coach Steve Komphela’s tenure at Naturena.

Chiefs have since hired coach Ernst Middendorp as Solinas’ replacement. Middendorp returns for his second stint at Chiefs.

Some fans felt Solinas wasn’t the right coach to lead a club as big as Chiefs.

Finally the man had no idea how manage kaizer chiefs pic.twitter.com/c2bCHXY3xj — @Msheqane-Thulani (@Thulani99151847) 7 December 2018

Dont ever come back here ok!!!! pic.twitter.com/6QPEKp7Cf0 — Ndamulelo (@emjaewakfo) 7 December 2018

7 Wins

7 draws

7 defeats

Sacked on the 7th Maseven Solinas. — Mterror Tongo (@Mterror02) 7 December 2018

A bottle of Whisky will do this weekend. We had enough disappointment with the team’s performance. Good Luck to the Khosination — Rufus73@morwalatswai (@Good48497942) 7 December 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.