Kaizer Chiefs appoint Ernst Middendorp as new coach

Ernst Middendorp is back for his second stint at Amakhosi after being appointed head coach today. He was at the helm at Kaizer Chiefs from 2005 to 2007.

This comes after the Amakhosi terminated coach Giovanni Solinas’ contract, and also sent Patrick Mabedi packing following a string of inconsistent performances from the Soweto giants.

The Italian mentor joined Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season on a two-year-deal to replace Steve Komphela.

Chiefs had not won silverware in three seasons under the guidance of Komphela and their misfortunes in cup competitions continued with Solinas in charge. They were dumped from the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout cup.

Amakhosi also announced the sacking of assistant coach Patrick Mabedi, who had joined the team during Komphela’s tenure.

“Kaizer Chiefs and coach Giovanni Solinas have mutually agreed to an amicable termination of his contract with immediate effect,” read a tweet from Chiefs. “Assistant coach Patrick Mabedi’s contract has also been terminated. We would like to express our gratitude to him for all the efforts during his time at Kaizer Chiefs and wish him well.”

