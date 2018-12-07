Fish backs Pirates to win TKO final

Orlando Pirates legend Mark Fish believes the understanding between coach Micho Sredojevic and his assistant Rhulai Mokwena will be key in plotting the downfall of Bakgakga in the Telkom Knockout final.

The 1995 Caf Champions League winner says lifting the trophy will be the crown on the good brand of football played by Pirates in recent months. Fish expects the club’s return to continental club competition and the recent result against Light Stars in the Caf Champions league to help the team beat giant slayers Baroka FC.

“We have all seen the growth in Pirates in the last two seasons,” Fish was quoted by SABC Sport. “Baroka won’t make it easy, they beat Sundowns and Wits, but the quality of Pirates should come through and I do believe they should win because of the confidence and the way they are playing at the moment.”

