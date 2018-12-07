 
Grobler set to return to training at SuperSport

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bradley Grobler of Supersport United celebrates his goal during the 2016 Nedbank Cup Final match between Supersport United and Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa on May 28, 2016 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler is expected to resume training in soon after making a quick recovery on his injury.

Grobler went under the knife in October to repair his left groin and was expected to be out for the rest of the season. However, according to a source close to the Bafana Bafana striker, Grobler is set to start training with the rest of the team in two weeks.

The 30-year-old last played in a competitive match when his side booted Kaizer Chiefs out of the MTN8 where they went on to lose to Cape Town City in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“I think he will be back early January playing,” the source told Phakaaathi.

“He will training in about a week or two from now, but he has recovered well, he is not far away from joining the team again, hopefully he will play before the end of the season.”

