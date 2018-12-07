Ruthless Sundowns gladden Mosimane’s heart

The Brazilians won 7-1 on aggregate to set up a meeting with Libyan side Al-Ahly Benghazi in a two-legged final qualifier for the group stages. The games will be played on the weekend of December 14-16 and December 21-23, with the first leg in Libya.

“I am happy they (my players) tried to play from the beginning and they pressed to score. They had the interest, and that is good because I thought they would be complacent and sluggish. They scored two early goals, which is important,” said Mosimane.

“They could have scored more, but sometimes you must not be ungrateful and you have to cherish what you have because we have been looking for goals and couldn’t find them. The opponents were not the strongest but at the end of the day a goal is a goal and when you get the chance you have to score and we scored five goals,” he added.

He explained why he retained most of the players who started in the 2-1 win over SuperSport United: “We started with those guys because we needed the mood to be right and the confidence and we needed to be on a roll, we need the momentum and a winning streak … I am happy with the subs, they came on and did well.”

The former Bafana Bafana coach hopes to do well in this season’s edition so his team may get a bye for the preliminary round of the 2019/20 Champions League.

“We shouldn’t complain because last season we didn’t go as far as usual and I think it is fair, we need to travel our own road and make sure we stay longer in the tournament and then we can be seeded for the next one.”

