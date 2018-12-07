 
PSL News 7.12.2018 11:04 am

Russian giants joins Chiefs in race for Hlanti’s signature

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sifiso Hlanti of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Highlands Park at Bidvest Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana left back Sifiso Hlanti is said to have attracted interest from Russian Premier League giants FC Lokomotiv Moscow.

Lokomotiv joins a list of clubs who are interested in signing the Durban-born defender, with Kaizer Chiefs believed to have also asked about his availability in recent months.

If the move materialises, the 28-year-old will be one of many South African footballers to play in Russia. With the likes of Siyanda Xulu, Japhet Zwane, MacBeth Sibaya and Matthew Booth having played in the country in the past.

Hlanti’s representative Sizwe Ntshangase says he has been in talks with a scout who works with Lokomotiv.

Ntshangase revealed the Lokomotiv agent travelled to Johannesburg to watch the left back in action.

“Before the start of the season, a manager from Moscow came to see for us to talk about Hlanti moving to Russia,” Ntshangase told Isolezwe. “Hlanti had signed a new contract with Wits by then, I told him to make an offer and discuss it with Wits because he is their player.”

