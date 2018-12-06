Mlambo not bothered by Bafana snub, says his time will come

Mlambo’s constant omission from the Bafana Bafana set-up has been the subject of talk by the football fraternity, with some questioning his snub, considering his fine displays for Pirates this season.

The 27-year-old Soweto-born player, however, says he is more concerned about improving his game than being bothered by the Bafana snub.

“As a professional player you need to know and understand the challenges that comes with being a professional player. All that talk (about his inclusion in the Bafana squad), I didn’t let go into my head,” said Mlambo during the launch of the KwaMahlobo Games in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Thursday.

“I took it as a motivation for me to work even harder. Because not being given the opportunity to play for the national team, it says, maybe there’s a lot that I still need to do. There are areas that I need to improve on and those are the basis that I need to focus on. That is what I need to focus on, not on why I have not been included,” he continued.

“I’m working on improving myself and the (Orlando Pirates) technical team is helping me to improve. Maybe my hard work will bear fruit and see me playing in the national team,” concluded the former Bidvest Wits and Chippa United midfielder.

Mlambo has made 16 appearances for Pirates this season, scoring one goal and making four assists in the process.

