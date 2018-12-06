Chippa United receives R3 million from Fifa

The Chilli Boys are the only Premier Soccer League club to receive a payout from Fifa for their player taking part in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

United goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was at the tournament as the third-choice shot-stopper for Nigeria.

Fifa paid 416 clubs from around the world for their players’ participation in the tournament. The global football body paid out an amount of $209 million (approx. R2.9 billion) which would be shared by the clubs.

The Absa Premiership side received $237‚720 (R3.3 million) for the goalkeeper’s participation.

The amount each club gets is determined by the number of players they have at the tournament and the total number of days each player spent at the tournament.

A total amount of $6,320,805 was paid for the participation of African teams which are Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Tunisia, and Morocco. Al Ahly was the highest earning team on the continent receiving $1‚744‚695 (R24.2 million).

