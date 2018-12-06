Ngoma understands why Lebese wants to leave Sundowns

Ngoma, who has also struggled to get game time since joining Sundowns from Cape Town City, added that the quality in the Sundowns squad makes it difficult for any player to get regular game time in the team.

“I mean we’ve got enough depth for every position in the team. It won’t be easy for any player,” Ngoma was quoted by SowetanLive.

“So you can feel for him [Lebese] when he says he wants to leave because it’s been difficult for him to break into the team, but also he’s a quality player. I know he’s got a strong mind. He’ll overcome the situation.”

The 29-year-old is keen to stay at Sundowns and fight for his place in the team.

