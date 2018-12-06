Pitso asks, who is better than Onyango in Africa?

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes his shot-stopper Denis Onyango is the best goalkeeper on the continent.

“Denis is number one in Africa, let’s be honest. I am not saying in South Africa because there is going to be problems, I am talking about continental football. He was the first goalkeeper to win the African Player of the Year,” said Mosimane.

“In South Africa, I think Itumeleng Khune is number one for Bafana Bafana, there’s no doubt.

“Once you cross the border, Denis is number one. His physical presence and aerial strength makes him a monster. He is a typical African goalkeeper. How many times has he saved us.”

The former Bafana Bafana coach continued: “You need to tell me who is a better goalkeeper in Africa because I watch the Champions League and I watch everybody. You can go to Esperance, you can go to Wydad and Al Ahly and you can go on, he is number one in Africa.”

