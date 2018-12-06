 
African Soccer 6.12.2018 03:29 pm

Pitso asks, who is better than Onyango in Africa?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Denis Onyango jokes around with a camera during Mamelodi Sundowns' training session. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

The coach believes that, as the first goalkeeper to win the African Player of the Year, he must be number one in Africa.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes his shot-stopper Denis Onyango is the best goalkeeper on the continent.

“Denis is number one in Africa, let’s be honest. I am not saying in South Africa because there is going to be problems, I am talking about continental football. He was the first goalkeeper to win the African Player of the Year,” said Mosimane.

“In South Africa, I think Itumeleng Khune is number one for Bafana Bafana, there’s no doubt.

“Once you cross the border, Denis is number one. His physical presence and aerial strength makes him a monster. He is a typical African goalkeeper. How many times has he saved us.”

The former Bafana Bafana coach continued: “You need to tell me who is a better goalkeeper in Africa because I watch the Champions League and I watch everybody. You can go to Esperance, you can go to Wydad and Al Ahly and you can go on, he is number one in Africa.”

 

