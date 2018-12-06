Micho, Nyirenda gunning for silverware in Telkom Knockout final

It is the first time the two clubs meet in a final and it’s Baroka’s first-ever appearance in a cup final.

Whichever team emerges victorious on the day, the winning coach – either Zambian Wedson Nyirenda (Baroka) or Serb Micho Sredojevic (Pirates) – will secure his first piece of silverware in South African football.

So there’s certainly a lot to play for, and both teams are primed and more than determined to give their all on the day.

This competition traces its history back to 1982, when Arcadia Shepherds won the trophy, with the current sponsor, Telkom, taking over in 2006.

Since the inception of the event, Pirates have been to nine finals, but it’s no secret that they haven’t had much joy in the past.

This time, they want to make amends and make sure that they go all the way.

The Buccaneers will be firm favourites, especially after dispatching of arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the semifinals, but in Baroka they are certain to be up against an opponent both motivated and difficult to defeat.

Baroka have been the surprise package of this year’s tournament, having beaten both highly-rated Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits in previous rounds.

For Nyirenda, the approach for the final will be the very same as it has been throughout the competition: he wants his players to sweat blood on the field; he wants them to leave everything on the pitch in order to bring top-flight cup glory to the Polokwane-based club for the first time in their history.

All in all, since Baroka arrived in the PSL in 2016, they have met Pirates on five occasions.

Importantly, they have yet to be on the winning side, with three draws and two wins for the popular Soweto club.

In fact, the most famous of the games between these two clubs was the one which featured former Baroka goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke’s 95th minute over-head kick – a goal that was nominated for the 2017 Fifa Puskás Award.

There is no doubt, the stage is set for a tasty, no-holds-barred clash between Baroka and Pirates.

