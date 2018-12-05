Mukura advance In Confed Cup after beating Stars

The match winner was scored in the 55th minute by defender David Nshimirimana which allowed the Rwandans to advance with an aggregate score of 1-0.

The first-leg of this preliminary match ended goalless in South Africa last week to put the pressure on the visiting side. The fact that Stars parted ways with their coach Luc Eymael just before the first-leg, put extra pressure on the team who were playing in the African competition for the first time.

Mukura had the upper hand from the start in front of their home fans, but could not find the back of the net in the first half.

Stars, however, had their backs against the wall after not taking advantage of their home ground in the first-leg last week. It was Mukura that had created the best scoring chances and looked the more likely to open their account.

Nshimirimana then made sure his side advanced to the first round of Africa’s secondary club competition when he rattled the net.

Stars will now have to concentrate their efforts on the local front in South Africa in the league where they currently occupy 11th spot on the table.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.