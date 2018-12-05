 
Safa announce new sponsor

Phakaaathi Reporter
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, Safa president Danny Jordaan and Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter. Safa website.

The SA Football Association has announced a new partnership with international clothing brand D’S Damat.

As part of the sponsorship, Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana players will wear D’S Damat suits before official games.

Safa president Danny Jordaan says the association is excited by the new partnership with the Turkish suit brands.

Jordaan believes the suits will give the respective national teams’ confidence going into official matches.

Safa recently turned down a once-off R100 000 pledge from insurance company MiWay towards Banyana Banyana after they qualified for the Fifa World Cup.

“This is huge sponsorship and coming from a reputable and international brand, this partnership will go a long way in making sure our national teams are well dressed and looked after. Both our men and women teams will be dressed in wonderful suits,”  Jordaan told the media.


