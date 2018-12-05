Safa announce new sponsor

As part of the sponsorship, Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana players will wear D’S Damat suits before official games.

Safa president Danny Jordaan says the association is excited by the new partnership with the Turkish suit brands.

Jordaan believes the suits will give the respective national teams’ confidence going into official matches.

Safa recently turned down a once-off R100 000 pledge from insurance company MiWay towards Banyana Banyana after they qualified for the Fifa World Cup.

“This is huge sponsorship and coming from a reputable and international brand, this partnership will go a long way in making sure our national teams are well dressed and looked after. Both our men and women teams will be dressed in wonderful suits,” Jordaan told the media.

One of the suits @BafanaBafana and @Banyana_Banyana will dress in during official games pic.twitter.com/hrr7SABFWs — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) 5 December 2018



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.