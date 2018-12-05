Masutha not worried about being sacked at Chippa

Masutha was appointed as the Chilli Boys’ interim coach after Eric Tinkler was sacked by the Chill Boys last weekend.

“The Prophet” sees the Chippa job as an opportunity to prove people wrong about what United can achieve.

“I’m actually looking forward to the job,” Masutha told SunSport.

“This will not be my first time working at Chippa, I know their culture very well. Coaching is a risky job, you always have to take these risks and see where they lead you.”

