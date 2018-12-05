 
PSL News 5.12.2018 01:11 pm

Safa has no money to host Afcon 2019

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bafana Bafana in the change room (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

SA Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Russell Paul says the association does not have the R140 million needed to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Paul says they would have to ask the government to finance the tournament if they were to bid for it.

South Africa and Morocco were asked by Caf to consider hosting the tournament after Cameroon was stripped from hosting it.

“At this stage we have no idea and we are waiting on Caf to give us the methodology of how this thing works. Safa doesn’t have the money to be able to do this, but we will have to work with Caf, business and government to see how the funding model would work,” Paul told The Sowetan.

“We have requested a meeting with government and we have to wait for government to give us a final approval to move in any direction.”

