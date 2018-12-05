Baroka need TKO trophy more than Pirates – Nyirenda

Baroka FC coach Wilson Nyirenda says they need the trophy more than Orlando Pirates ahead of their Telkom Knockout final meeting at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Nyirenda acknowledges Bucs accomplishments but says they need the trophy more than the Soweto giants.

“I would be happy if we are called favourite underdogs. We are going into this game against a team that has won many trophies, including the Caf Champions League. And zero on our side, so, we needed it more than them. I think every player in the team knows what is expected of them, a few of them have won trophies before, while the rest have never won a trophy,” the Bakgaga coach told the media.

Reaching the final of the TKO will go down to the history of the club, as it will be the first time Baroka compete in a major cup final since the club was formed back in 2007.

