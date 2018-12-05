 
PSL News 5.12.2018 11:12 am

Former Chiefs target linked with Stars job

Former Township Rollers head coach Nikola Kavazovic (BackpagePix)

Serbian coach Nicola Kavazovic last Saturday fuelled rumours of him leaving Kenyan club AFC Leopards when he did not attend the club’s friendly with Ulinzi Stars.

Initially Kavazovic was thought to have left Kenya to attend to his sick father, however media reports in Nairobi suggest that he flew to South Africa to hold talks with Free State Stars.

According to the reports, Kavazovic is set to replace Luc Eymael at Ea Lla Koto.

It is rumoured that Kavazovic has fallen out with the Leopards’ executive committee and that he might not return to Kenya as a result of that.

The 43-year-old Serbian mentor was linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka FC after he left Botswana club Township Rollers, however, he decided to join Leopards in Kenya.

