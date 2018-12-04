Safa suffer an R18 million loss – report

According to reports, the loss was as a result potential commercial partners turned away from Safa following the negative publicity surrounding the association’s president Danny Jordaan before Safa’s elective conference earlier this year.

Jordaan was accused of rape by former African National Congress (ANC) MP Jennifer Ferguson, which the Safa president denied.

The 67-year-old could not confirm the R18 million loss when he was asked about it during the welcoming of Banyana Banyana at OR Tambo International over the weekend, choosing instead to claim responsibility for Banyana qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

“We as Safa produced these girls. They did not drop from the sky. Most come from the High Performance Centre where we spend millions of rands annually for their training and upkeep,” he said.

