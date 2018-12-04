 
menu
local soccer 4.12.2018 04:08 pm

Safa suffer an R18 million loss – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Dr Danny Jordaan Safa President and Denis Mumble Safa CEO during a press conference at Safa House (Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix)

Dr Danny Jordaan Safa President and Denis Mumble Safa CEO during a press conference at Safa House (Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix)

The South African Football Association has reportedly registered a loss of R18 million in 2018.

According to reports, the loss was as a result potential commercial partners turned away from Safa following the negative publicity surrounding the association’s president Danny Jordaan before Safa’s elective conference earlier this year.

Jordaan was accused of rape by former African National Congress (ANC) MP Jennifer Ferguson, which the Safa president denied.

The 67-year-old could not confirm the R18 million loss when he was asked about it during the welcoming of Banyana Banyana at OR Tambo International over the weekend, choosing instead to claim responsibility for Banyana qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

“We as Safa produced these girls. They did not drop from the sky. Most come from the High Performance Centre where we spend millions of rands annually for their training and upkeep,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Safa reportedly turn down R100k donation for Banyana 4.12.2018
WATCH: Ramaphosa video-calls Banyana Banyana 1.12.2018
Tau, Ellis and Banyana nominated for Caf awards 30.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.