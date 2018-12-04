Blow by blow: Zimamoto vs Kaizer Chiefs

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

A hat-trick by Khama Billiat and a second half strike by Kabelo Mahlasela saw Amakhosi claim a healthy advantage heading into today’s fixture.

Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas, however, has warned his side not to be complacent going into this encounter.

“We landed safely. We are looking forward to a good encounter, Zimamoto won’t allow us a walk in the park in their own backyard,” he told the club’s website.

“The pitch is an artificial turf which is different from what we are used to. But it does allow the play to flow.

“Also, it’s very humid, which will bring another element into play. We will once again manage the squad, considering the number of back-to-back matches we are playing and the travelling.”

Chiefs will be without right-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele who did not travel with the team due to an injury.

“Rama didn’t join. We just hope that his injury is not severe,” commented Solinas.

