Solinas explains why Khune takes free kicks

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has explained why goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune took a free kick in last weekend’s loss to Golden Arrows.

Khune was seen trying to convince his teammates to allow him to take the free kick but they overruled him. The bench then insisted that the shot stopper took the set-piece, which he missed.

Solinas says the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper takes set pieces regularly at training.

“Sometimes Khune takes the free-kicks and penalties at training; he is very good,” said Solinas to the media.

“We tried solutions because in the first half and the second half different players tried to score from set-pieces,” added the Italian coach. “We also tried an option with Khune’s technique, which is very good,” he concluded.

