PSL News 3.12.2018 04:54 pm

Scoring goals is a problem at Sundowns – Zwane

Phakaaathi Reporter
Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane was left disappointed by his side not converting all the chances they created in the Tshwane derby this past weekend.

Sundowns beat SuperSport United 2-1 on Sunday, with Lebohang Maboe and Lyle Lakay scoring the goals for the Brazilians, while Morgan Gould scored the consolation goal for Matsatsantsa.

Zwane believes they have a problem of scoring goals at Sundowns after his teammate Gaston Sirino missed two clear-cut chances.

“As a team we did well, and we managed to stick to our plan, but I am a little bit disappointed because we didn’t take our chances and because of that the game was becoming difficult for us at the end,” he told SuperSport TV.

“Goalscoring is a problem that we have. We are creating so many chances, but we do not take them. We need to work on that at practise and improve.”

