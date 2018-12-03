Scoring goals is a problem at Sundowns – Zwane

Sundowns beat SuperSport United 2-1 on Sunday, with Lebohang Maboe and Lyle Lakay scoring the goals for the Brazilians, while Morgan Gould scored the consolation goal for Matsatsantsa.

Zwane believes they have a problem of scoring goals at Sundowns after his teammate Gaston Sirino missed two clear-cut chances.

“As a team we did well, and we managed to stick to our plan, but I am a little bit disappointed because we didn’t take our chances and because of that the game was becoming difficult for us at the end,” he told SuperSport TV.

“Goalscoring is a problem that we have. We are creating so many chances, but we do not take them. We need to work on that at practise and improve.”

