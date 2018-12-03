Safa president Jordaan claims credit for Banyana’s Women’s Afcon silver

Hosting a Safa AGM in Johannesburg on Sunday, president Danny Jordaan told the congress that unlike some perceptions from certain quarters, the good performance by Banyana was not by accident but a result of proper planning by the association.

“We as Safa produced these girls. They did not drop from the sky. Most come from the High Performance Centre where we spend millions of Rand annually for their training and upkeep,” he said.

Jordaan also took issue with corporations and individuals who were riding on Banyana’s good performance by pledging some cash incentives which he argued was unsustainable and insincere.

He said the corporate sector must come on board and sponsor the girls instead of giving them a once-off incentive.

He argued that Banyana’s was not a charity case and insisted that the commercial support for women’s sport was in a crisis whether in rugby, cricket or any other sport adding this should not be consigned to a Twitter or social media debate.

“We support the idea that women should get proper compensation, but corporate and broadcasters must come on board,” he added.

He also reiterated his call this year that Safa had made a bid for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Jordaan asked Safa to seriously consider hosting the 2019 Afcon tournament after CAF stripped Cameroon of the rights to host the tournament.

Jordaan said Safa will make the bid, but must consult the SA government first and motivate a business case. He however, emphasised that the government will have the final say in the matter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.