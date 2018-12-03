Heric blasts Chippa United boss Mpengesi

This comes after Chippa sacked Eric Tinkler, just months after replacing Dan Malesela.

“Look we all know that Chippa (Mpengesi) likes changing coaches like socks, this is not football this is insane for me, there is no planning there, there is no future there. I also heard that a dear colleague from this side of Venda (Joel Masutha) will take the job but I don’t know. It’s very difficult to go there, it’s like every coach who goes to Chippa United already knows they are fired,” Heric told Limsportzone.

Heric is one of many coaches who were sacked by Chippa chairman Siviwe Mpengesi in the past two seasons.

The Serbian mentor has called for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and South African Football Association (Safa) to protect the image of South African football from owners like Mpengesi who constantly fire coaches.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.