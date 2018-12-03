 
PSL News 3.12.2018 12:43 pm

Davids confident of keeping his job at Maritzburg

Phakaaathi Reporter
Fadlu Davids, Coach of Maritzburg United (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Fadlu Davids, Coach of Maritzburg United (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids believes he will keep his job as the Team of Choice continue to drop down the league standings.

Davids is reportedly skating on thin ice after a bad start to the club’s 2018/19 season with United collecting 10 points from 11 league games.

The team of Choice played to a goalless draw against Orlando Pirates on Saturday night at Orlando Stadium.

“They (the Maritzburg management) know the work that’s been put in and they know it’s definitely there for us to turn it around,” said Davids after the match.

“It’s only rumours (that he will be fired) and no truth to it‚” added Davids. “I’ve got the full support of the chairman (Kadodia) and that’s really the situation.”

