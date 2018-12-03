NFD Nedbank Cup wrap: Cosmos advance to Last 32

Mashumba opened the scoring for Ezenkosi as they went on to beat Real Kings 2-0 and advance to the Last 32 of the Nedbank Cup.

Chibuike Ohizu scored the second goal, converting from the penalty spot to ensure Ezenkosi will be on one of the pots when the draw is done next year. Cosmos played the last 30 minutes of the game with 10 men after Kizito Obi was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Ezenkosi could have scored more and the Magic Boys could also have found one or two of their own as the game was open with both attacking.

Other results

Cape Umoya 1 (R. Pietersen) TS Sporting 1 (L. Mathosi) – Umoya won 4-2 on penalties

Lucky Mathosi scored first in extra time to give the visitors the lead but Roscoe Pietersen equalised to force the game into penalties where the Spirited Ones won the match and advanced to the Last 32.

Witbank Spurs 1 (G. Gebouto) Uthongathi 0

Ghislain Debouto’s goal was enough to seal the win for the home side as they sailed past a hapless Cane Cutters to advance to the Last 32.

University of Pretoria 1 (M. Shozi) Maccabi 2 (X. Mosiea, D. Bohale)

Xola Mosiea scored early in the first half to give the visitors the lead and Dumisani Bohale made it 2-0 before half time. AmaTuks tried to make a comeback but it was not to be. Mfanafuthi Shozi scored the one goal for the home side.

TS Galaxy 5 (S. Ngidi x2; T. Nyama, L. Setelele, S. Khumalo) Ajax CT 2 (R. Kabwe x2)

It finally rained goals at Kameelsrivier Stadium as the Rockets made easy meal of the Urban Warriors. Sinethemba Ngidi started the deluge and went on to grab a brace for himself. Tsegofatso Nyama, Lucky Setelele and Siyabonga Khumalo joined in the scoring fest with a goal each. Roderick Kabwe’s brace was too little to late to upset the celebrations in KwaNdebele.

Tshakhuma 3 (W. Makhubu, E. Manqele, N. Ndlondlo) Ubuntu CT 0

Tshakhuma got their revenge on the league defeat they suffered at the hands of Ubuntu. Wonderboy Makhubu opened the scoring and was followed by Edward Manqele before Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo made it 3-0 and impossible for the visitors to make a come-back.

Richards Bay 1 (S. Ngubo) Royal Eagles 0

Siyanda Ngubo scored the important goal in the second half and the Natal Rich Boys are the only KwaZulu-Natal-based NFD side in the Last 32.

Stellenbosch 0 Mbombela United 0 – Tingwenyama won 4-2 on penalties

A heavy match that ended goalless but Tingwenyama made it through to the Last 32 after a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout.

