Khoza backs Safa bid to host 2019 Afcon

Cameroon lost its right to host the 2019 Afcon, Caf confirmed on Friday. Afcon 2019 will be held from June 15 to July 13, according to Caf.

According to Safa, Khoza has urged Safa to make the 2019 bid, as it is important for SA to remain a major role player continentally and globally.

“Afcon will help in building influence and relevance,” added Khoza.

