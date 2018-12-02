 
African Soccer 2.12.2018 04:23 pm

Khoza backs Safa bid to host 2019 Afcon

PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza during the PSL Board of Governors at Sandton Convention Centre (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

SA Football Association vice president Irvin Khoza on Sunday backed a potential bid by South Africa to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Cameroon lost its right to host the 2019 Afcon, Caf confirmed on Friday. Afcon 2019 will be held from June 15 to July 13, according to Caf.

According to Safa, Khoza has urged Safa to make the 2019 bid, as it is important for SA to remain a major role player continentally and globally.

“Afcon will help in building influence and relevance,” added Khoza.

 

