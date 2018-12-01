 
PSL News 1.12.2018 05:33 pm

Blow by blow: Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs

Hendrick Ekstein of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Musa Bilankulu of Golden Arrows during the Absa Premiership 2016/17 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

After having convincingly won their Caf Confederation Cup clash, Kaizer Chiefs will visit Golden Arrows at KwaMashu’s Princess Magogo Stadium this evening.

Chiefs beat Zimamoto of Zanzibar 4-0 in a first-leg preliminary match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday evening.

Amakhosi will look at recording a win against Arrows to make it three league games without a defeat after a 1-0 win over Black Leopards and a goalless draw against Chippa United.

Chiefs occupy sixth spot on the Absa Premiership log, having 18 points, and trailing leaders Orlando Pirates by five points with both having played 13 matches.

Arrows lost 2-1 to Baroka in their last match, which leaves them in 11th spot on the log with 12 points from 12 games.

 

