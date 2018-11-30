Sundowns can win the Champions League again – Lebusa

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa believes that the Brazilians have what it takes to lift the Caf Champions League again.

Sundowns won the continental competition in 2016.

Lebusa made his Champions League debut for Masandawana when they won 2-0 in Equatorial Guinea against Leones Vegetarianos on Wednesday afternoon in the first leg of their preliminary round.

“I still have the memories of Sundowns winning the Champions League because we Orlando Pirates won it I was still young. I remember I was talking to Keagan Dolly at that time and I wished him luck and they did it,” said Lebusa.

“I don’t think anyone in the country expected them to win but they did it against all odds. If they did it then, even now it is still doable with the amazing players that we have, it is doable.”

Lebusa went on to gauge his performance under Pitso Mosimane since joining the club from National First Division side Ajax Cape Town.

“I am gradually getting there, I would not say I have jelled with the team because I am still learning and there are a lot of things to learn and I try to learn as much as possible and with time I will get there,” said Lebusa.

