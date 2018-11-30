Micho refuses to criticise Pirates fringe players

Sredojevic gave the likes of Kudakwashe Mahachi, Meshack Maphangule, Linda Mntambo, Mpho Makola some much needed game time in this game, but was disappointed by some of the players’ contribution.

The Serbian mentor believes some of his players didn’t show the hunger he expected from them after they spent most of the season on the bench.

“The Pirates coaching team takes a risk by giving a chance to players who are not regulars. They take the blame if things don’t go our way. I am disappointed by some players, I need to talk to them, but we don’t criticise each other publicly in our team,” Micho was quoted as saying by Isolozwe.

Sredojevic added that the fringe players need to use a chance given to them because they might not get another one.

