PSL News 30.11.2018 11:19 am

Micho refuses to criticise Pirates fringe players

Phakaaathi Reporter
Micho Sredojevic coach of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic is happy with the result from their first match in the Caf Champions League against Light Stars, however was disappointed by some of the club fringe players.

Sredojevic gave the likes of Kudakwashe Mahachi, Meshack Maphangule, Linda Mntambo, Mpho Makola some much needed game time in this game, but was disappointed by some of the players’ contribution.

The Serbian mentor believes some of his players didn’t show the hunger he expected from them after they spent most of the season on the bench.

“The Pirates coaching team takes a risk by giving a chance to players who are not regulars. They take the blame if things don’t go our way. I am disappointed by some players, I need to talk to them, but we don’t criticise each other publicly in our team,” Micho was quoted as saying by Isolozwe.

Sredojevic added that the fringe players need to use a chance given to them because they might not get another one.

