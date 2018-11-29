Numsa demands ‘equal pay’ for Banyana Banyana

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has demanded equal remuneration between male and female national teams and congratulated Banyana Banyana for their historic victory against Mali, which saw them qualify for the Womens football World Cup to be held in France next year.

“We salute these comrades for their passion and dedication to the sport. They fill us with pride, and reinforce our belief that women are equal to men and are capable of excelling in all spheres, including sports which are traditionally male dominated,” said union in a statement issued Thursday by Ruth Ntlokotse, the Numsa 2nd deputy president.

“And this is why we support calls for Banyana Banyana to receive the same kind of remuneration, perks, benefits and sponsorship monies as their male counterparts, Bafana Bafana.

“This is an opportunity for Safa and the entire football fraternity to demonstrate commitment to genuine transformation in sports. We are calling on them, as well as other sporting bodies, to give Women’s sports the same level of focused attention as Men’s sports and to actively create opportunities for women to develop in these arenas.

The national women’s soccer team beat Mali 2-0 on Tuesday night in the semi-finals of the 2018 African Women’s Championship in Ghana.

“Numsa congratulates Thembi Kgatlana and Lebogang Ramalepe for scoring the goals which secured our position in history. For the first time we will be one of 24 countries which will participate in the Fifa Women’s World Cup Competition in France next year,” said the statement.

“Banyana-Banyana must be commended for doing exceptionally well. Under the guidance of coach Desiree Ellis, they have managed to reach the semi-final of the African Women’s Championship after beating ten-time continental giants Nigeria 1-0 last weekend, in Ghana.”

They also beat Equatorial Guinea, and Zambia in their Group B matches‚ where Kgatlana scored four goals.

If they win the final this Saturday, they will be continental champions.

“We are sending a message of encouragement to Banyana-Banyana. They have our support and we wish them well in their final match this weekend,” said NUMSA.

